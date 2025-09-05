Fox News Coverage of RFK’s Big Meltdown Goes Awry, Backfiring on Trump

At a Senate hearing on Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got massacred by harsh questioning from Democrats and Republicans. They called out his anti-vax views and condemned his decapitation of our public health system. But Matt Gertz of Media Matters noticed something funny: Fox News’s coverage bent over backward to portray him as pro-vaccine, as someone working to make vaccines more available to Americans, not trying to restrict them. We think Fox’s buffoonery inadvertently demonstrated how shaky President Trump’s political position has become amid RFK’s destruction of our vaccine system, showed how desperate Trump’s propagandists are to cover up the truth about it, and made the reality of Trump’s anti-vax carnage look even worse. In this segment, Gertz relates more of the evasions he saw on Fox, explains how they reflect terribly on Trump, and predicts that RFK’s lunacy is hurtling us toward a much bigger reckoning. Listen to this episode here.