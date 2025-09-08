Transcript: Trump Suddenly Facing Worsening Losses on Many Key Fronts

Litman: Yes. I think it is very heartening that the lower federal courts are still willing to do their jobs. And for people who are skeptical about what law can do in the situation we find ourselves in, particularly with the Supreme Court such as it is, I think these decisions and opinions, their ability to develop the facts, to expose the facts right, to make plain what it is we are witnessing—that is all very powerful, even if down the road the Supreme Court blows it up for whatever garbage reason they will invent.

Sargent: That just might happen, and I want to come back to that. It seems to me that in some sense, these cases get at the core of Trump’s agenda in another way. Trump and Stephen Miller and the more overtly fascist advisers around Trump are really deliberately testing how far they can get with pretexts for these illegal acts that are unabashedly manufactured rationales. It’s a feature of what they’re doing, that the rationales are made up. The core of their project is to create this new reality, this brave new world, in which the president has the power to say we’re in the midst of an emergency by fiat, simply by saying it’s so—no matter how legally specious or disconnected from reality it is. So is what’s being tested now whether the courts are capable of dealing with that project?

Litman: I do think that is part of these cases. I think that came through very clearly in the Harvard opinion. I think that also came through pretty clearly in the Alien Enemies Act, or AEA, opinion. It is possible it could surface eventually in another round of litigation over the tariffs, although who knows whether that will happen. But I do think that this array of challenges is very much getting at whether, and to what extent, courts are willing and able to review a president’s obviously false declarations of emergencies. So much of our law is premised on the notion that the president, the executive branch, the legislature—they’re just in better positions than the courts to determine the facts. And courts should ordinarily defer to the executive branch and afford them what’s called a presumption of regularity, the idea that they are operating according to normal processes and in good faith. But I think if anything, the last however many months we’ve been dealing with this and in all of this litigation is really testing the ability and willingness of courts to recognize when that presumption isn’t warranted, [when] to call a spade a spade, when to actually admit we are not living in normal times.