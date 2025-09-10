Why Democratic Leadership Is Totally Clueless About Modern Politics

The Democratic Party leadership’s strategy of downplaying many of Trump’s actions as a “distraction” is a mistake, say political writer G. Elliott Morris and Amanda Litman, executive director of Run for Something, a group that helps younger Democratic candidates pursue elective office. Such rhetoric is boring and means that the public tunes out Democrats, Morris and Litman argue. In a conversation on Right Now With Perry Bacon, both say that Democrats are struggling to win the “attention economy” and that’s vital in today’s political era. They describe Zohran Mamdani’s campaign as a model for how Democrats can go viral, even if his specific policy ideas might not have that much appeal outside of New York City. Morris calls Democrats to consider having regional party conventions, so that the party’s candidates in conservative places such as Montana and Kansas can more easily distinguish themselves from the national party. You can watch this conversation here.

The Political Trends of 2025 | Right Now With Perry Bacon by The New Republic Perry chats with Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, and journalist G. Elliott Morris. Read on Substack