Wrong Again, Democrats: Paying “Influencers” Misses the Boat

This mindset masks a deeper issue: spending money to create content with no editorial vision or strategy. When we don’t have organic grassroots appeal and we are not sufficiently connected to huge numbers of real Americans, we paper over that problem by trying to pay to reach people in unidirectional ways (paid ads, paid influencers, paid organizers). We need to focus less on the pipes and tactics of contacting people and put more emphasis on the content vision and ideas of what people find authentically and organically engaging.

The inputs into the Democratic Party’s elite have strayed from meaningful conversations that ordinary citizens find interesting. We’re losing in the attention economy, as MSNBC host Chris Hayes has written. I believe a big part of the reason for that is that Democrats aren’t talking about economic justice and class-based issues in compelling and interesting ways, at a time when those class-based problems are dominating the lives of everyday Americans in every possible way. These conversations are more likely to be heard on right-leaning podcasts than on left-leaning ones. But if we engage them, the conversations speak to the broadest ideological spectrum of Americans.

I talk daily to candidates wanting to run for office, and I pose this simple question to them. If I dropped you into a random town hall in any city in America, and you didn’t know anything about who was in the room, what would you say to them in order to get them to agree with you? Many have no idea what they’d say; others want to pander to pablum about “Costs are high,” or “We need to rebuild the middle class,” or “Donald Trump is terrible.”