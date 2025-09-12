Trump Drug Boat Bombing Takes Darker Turn as Damning New Info Emerges

Questions are mounting about President Trump’s decision to bomb a small boat in the Caribbean Sea, killing all 11 people on board. The administration says these were drug cartel members who posed a threat to the United States, but many legal experts have concluded the bombing might have been illegal or a war crime. And this saga just got darker. Senator Tim Kaine and two dozen other Democrats just released a powerful letter laying out tough questions for the administration, demonstrating the weakness of Trump’s legal case in a freshly vivid way. And a Senate staffer tells us Kaine reached out to numerous Republicans in hopes of getting them to sign the letter, but damningly, none would. Meanwhile, new reporting indicates that the boat might have been turning around before getting hit, making Trump’s decision look even worse. And a senior Venezuelan official now says the 11 dead weren’t even Tren de Aragua. We talked to Scott Anderson, senior editor at Lawfare and author of a great piece analyzing the strike. He demystifies the complexities, sheds light on how brazenly Trump is stretching the law, and discusses whether we’ll ever learn what really happened. Listen to this episode here.