Transcript: Trump Rages Wildly at Media as Poll Exposes a Key Weakness

Sargent: Well, I got to think that him doing this with the New York Times really ups the ante in a major way. I can’t tell whether it’s a sign of hubris or not. It’s sort of smacks of that. Now, as you mentioned, ABC News settled a big lawsuit with Trump. So did CBS. They both had reasons for doing so that didn’t really seem on the up and up. Their parent companies seemed to want to settle. And Trump essentially extorted them through that method. But it’s a little difficult to see the New York Times going down that road, which means he’s going to have to actually litigate this insane lawsuit over time. What do you think he’s thinking there, if thinking’s the right word for it? The Times can’t let itself get extorted in the same way ABC and CBS can, can it? And what does that mean over time?

Waldman: I don’t think they can. And the Times is still the most important news organization in America. And one of the differences is that if you look, for instance, at CBS, well, CBS’s parent company Paramount needed to get a merger approved. That was clearly the subtext of everything that was going on there. Trump was essentially demanding tribute and they ponied up the money and then they got their merger approved. But the New York Times isn’t asking for anything from the federal government in the same way. And they’re a very wealthy company and they have plenty of lawyers and they’re perfectly able to fight this in court and the suit is so preposterous that you would think it would get thrown out on its first contact with the judge, but you never know.

So, I don’t think that the Times is going to pony up any kind of a settlement. I think it’s just a way of kind of sustaining the narrative that he likes, that he is at war with the media, that the media are unfair to him, and he can just keep feeding that. And what does it really cost him? He dictates some things to his lawyers that he wants them to do. They file this preposterous suit. It doesn’t really cost him very much money, at least not given the billions by which his fortune has expanded over the course of the last year with all the different ways people are looking to put money in his pocket. And so, you know, there’s no cost to him. It can be essentially a PR move. But the Times, I think, would be very, in a very bad position among their peers, among their audience, if they actually were to knuckle under and give him any money at all.