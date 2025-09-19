Transcript: Trump’s Crazed Rants Reveal Dark Truth about Kimmel Ouster

Sargent: It all does go back to what the Supreme Court did in the run-up to 2024, which was extraordinarily enabling. Jen, where do you think this is all going? I think maybe while it’s really true that a bunch of these news organizations are handing big tribute payments and extortion payments over to Trump, and doing things like delivering the scalp of a comedian or whatever and, you know, capitulating to him here and there. The American media is a vast and varied institution, which really does have a lot of power. I think in the end, he can only get so far in controlling it. And I take some solace from that. And at the same time, though, I think the crackdowns on NGOs that’s coming now, the the use of DOJ to go after various activist groups and advocacy groups that are part of the whole kind of constellation in DC of the liberal left. That strikes me as potentially having a serious chilling effect and maybe producing some really lawless shit. What’s your general sense of those two strands? How bad are they going to get?

Rubin: My fear is that we are already seeing the chilling of speech. ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air because they were afraid of taking the hit. And you know that other organizations, not all of them, are looking over their shoulder. And even subconsciously, they begin to pull their punches. They begin to obey in advance, as Tim Snyder says. Look at the Washington Post. First, it was killing a endorsement. Then it was putting the kibosh on a Ann Pelley’s cartoon, and now it’s firing an opinion columnist for saying something that is essentially true. Once you habituate media organizations to cowardness, that’s what you get. Now, you said something really important, which was, we have a vast media organization, and this is why you and I have fled to the so-called independent media. We aren’t beholden to giant corporations. They can’t hold the license of our company above us. We don’t have licenses. They cannot shut us all up. So I think what this means is that the absolute responsibility, the obligation that we all feel, that you feel, that I feel, that other outlets that operate outside these big corporations feel has never been more important.

We have to put their feet to the fire. And that’s Trump as well as these big media organizations as well. And you know, the American people do too. They can use their dollars. They can not only get out and protest and have their voices heard. They don’t have to go on Disney cruises. They don’t have to subscribe to Disney Plus. They have choices and Americans have to show that they care enough about a free society to protect it. Now you raised the other issue of the NGOs. And I think this is extraordinarily dangerous. And I think you are going to see a slew of IRS investigations, of oppressive subpoenas, of hearings. People are going to be dragooned. And then when they refuse to answer, they’re going to be cited for contempt.