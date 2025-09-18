Trump’s Ouster of Jimmy Kimmel Is Much Worse Than You Think It Is

Is it legal for the FCC chair to threaten to pull the licenses of broadcasters unless they refrain from Trump coverage that he arbitrarily declares illegitimate? Is it legal for the FCC chair to apparently hint that Nexstar won’t get its merger approved unless it yanks someone whose speech Trump dislikes?

Those experts all told me that Carr may be keeping his public commentary about all this just vague enough to avoid direct lawbreaking. But Democrats should do all they can to find out whether Carr is breaking the law in addition to violating the Constitution. They can scour every corner of the relevant statutes. And they can declare clearly that if and when they retake congressional power, they will scrutinize every crevice of Carr’s decision-making with subpoena power to assemble a clear picture of the deliberations and private communications behind his public threats.

Meanwhile, Democrats who go on ABC News might try to inform the network’s audience that it capitulated to Trump’s autocratic abuses of power, and that it isn’t serving the public well by doing so. They might even directly and publicly ask ABC News journalists if they’re comfortable with this outcome, which they surely are not.