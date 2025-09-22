Transcript: Trump Drug Boat Bombings Get Worse as Damning Info Emerges

Finucane: Right. So the administration is trying to cloak its operations in the Caribbean under the mantle of counterterrorism and war more broadly. And it’s using not just the wording, but also the tools and the tropes of counterterrorism and war. But that’s a misappropriation of those frameworks because this is not a war, this is not an armed conflict, and this is not like prior counterterrorism strikes the US has been conducting for two decades post 9-11.

Sargent: It certainly isn’t, and the administration, by the way, still hasn’t even presented any kind of detailed legal rationale or any information about the first strike, which killed eleven people. Now the Times reports that the White House is circulating this bill that would essentially let him unilaterally wage war against drug cartels that he decides to label terrorists and against nations that harbor them. It seems to say that part of this would be done in consultation with Congress, but it doesn’t define what it would entail to consult with Congress. The Times says this bill is setting off, “alarm bells among some people,” at least in the White House and on Capitol Hill. Brian, what do we know about this and what do you make of it?

Finucane: So I want to caveat at the top, but it’s hard to know at this point how seriously to take this legislation. Reportedly, it was introduced or was put forward by Representative Corey Mills of Florida. It’s also been reported that it’s been circulated by OMB to departments and agencies for comment. That’s normally a process associated with legislation that the administration takes somewhat seriously, but I don’t think we know for certain just how seriously the administration is taking this. But the text is really quite striking. It is modeled on the 2001 Authorization of Use of Military Force, which has been the principal statutory authority for the US war on terror for the use of force against the Taliban, against Al-Qaeda, ISIS, al-Shabaab, and other Al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates. And it really gives the president a blank check to use force anywhere in the world against anyone he designates under the provisions of this as a narco-terrorist. There’s no geographic restrictions, so potentially they could include the United States. It would provide a detention authority. And I think it’s really important to note here that this would represent a dramatic reallocation of Congress’s war powers to the executive. It would be the president deciding who the United States goes to war with and where that takes place.