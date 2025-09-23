Transcript: Trump’s Angry New Tirade at Dems Unnerves His Own Advisers

Suebsaeng: I mean, there have been moments in our history where incredibly corrupt presidents like Richard Nixon have tried to disappear the line between their political interest and the supposed independence of main justice and the DOJ. So there have been moments in our history where the very dark chapters have brought that conflict to the fore, but Trump is turbocharging that in a very, for lack of a better term right now, Trumpian respect, where there’s not even a veneer of intellectual capacity or philosophy here. It’s just stating openly, whether on purpose sometimes and whether accidentally perhaps at other times, that there is no line. There is no imaginary norm or wall that Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and JD Vance want to abide by. The Department of Justice is a wholly owned subsidiary of MAGA and Donald Trump’s political whims as long as he is the nominal leader of the free world. And we get to a point over the weekend where he is basically shouting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Pam, just call her Pam like she’s someone at the yacht club or whatever, not like she’s a literal top federal law enforcer in the country. You gotta do this because it’s starting to shred our credibility. It’s starting to make me look bad. It’s starting to make me mad. And you gotta appoint one of my former personal attorneys, Lindsay Halligan, to this position to do it because she likes you a lot. It’s very casual. And in that sense, given what he’s trying to do, very grotesque, the way he’s talking about this and the related personnel deceiver. And he is just posting it on his own personal company and social media site where he is saying something that in any other presidential era, even the first Trump administration, would be a generation defining presidential scandal. And he’s just posting about it on his stupid fucking Truth Social app on a random Saturday night.

Sargent: Yeah, well, Swin, you reported that top officials inside the administration and the Justice Department wondered whether this was meant to be a private directive to Pam Bondi and that White House advisors were totally blindsided by it. They couldn’t imagine that he’d publicly utter something so obviously corrupt. I think my favorite part of your report is that some of them decided that even if it had been intended privately, it would be better to just pretend that he’d always intended it for public consumption. Obviously, the mad king is absolutely infallible in every conceivable way, so he couldn’t have posted anything by accident. Can you talk about what you found on this front?

Suebsaeng: Something I just want to say up front to your listeners is that for those of you who read that Saturday night Truth social post and thought there is no way that that could have been meant as a text or a private message of some sort to Pam Bondi, I assure you it definitely could have been that. I have been shown enough private messages that Trump has sent to an assortment of people in recent years to the point where it really drives home the point that yes, this is how this fucking idiot texts people in the privacy of his quieter moments. They oftentimes do look like tweets or Truth Social posts.