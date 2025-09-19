Trump Firing Top Prosecutor for Failing to Invent Fake Crimes by Foes

All this is grist for the bigger idea that Trump is a politically weak and ineffectual president who’s simultaneously consolidating autocratic power in areas where he has more flexibility to do so. As Jonathan Bernstein notes, Trump’s record in lower courts is terrible, which is part of a larger dynamic in which he constantly loses on many fronts where he faces real opposition. Indeed, there’s a kind of split screen here: Trump can appear “strong” by ordering troops into cities and blowing up little boats in the Caribbean Sea, and his sycophants can boast about it to puff him up further:

Vance on Trump's strikes on boats: "I wouldn't go fishing right now in that area of the world." pic.twitter.com/YdXmvCkV2B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2025

But that’s enabled by the murkiness of the law around limited unilateral military strikes and Congress willingly ceding presidents warmaking authorities for decades. Similarly, Trump can force news organizations to deliver him the scalps of comedians when corrupt lackeys like FCC Chair Brendan Carr can leverage legal uncertainties around the licensing process to do so. As consequential as these things are, they represent what you might call “easier” autocratic paths for Trump.

Yet the James affair shows that on other fronts, Trump is running into deep institutional resistance and the sheer unwillingness of many key actors to wholly abandon the rule of law on his behalf. Yes, Trump may replace the prosecutor, but then he’ll have to get this sham past many layers of courts and a jury. It’s unlikely to happen. And this Supreme Court could always find a way to let Trump remove Cook, but that will likely prove temporary. Thus far, this whole “mortgage fraud” scam is utterly failing to advance his broader authoritarian project. And there’s no reason to think that will change anytime soon.