The So-Called Energy Transition Never Happened

Generally speaking, a transition refers to one thing becoming something else. While the world certainly hasn’t stopped building out renewable energy—and in some cases is doing so at a blindingly fast clip—we’re not poised to replace fossil fuels anytime soon. But the concept of an “energy transition” has always been a slippery one, imagining some remote, ill-defined destination. ExxonMobil says it’s working “to lead in an energy transition” through modest investments in things like hydrogen and carbon capture and storage; Exxon also plans to boost its oil and gas output by 18 percent over the next five years. Aramco has pledged its support to the “transition” on its website. CEO Amin Nasser urges a “transition strategy reset,” and has called on policymakers to “abandon the fantasy of phasing out oil and gas and instead invest in them adequately, reflecting realistic demand assumptions.” What is it, exactly, that we’re meant to be transitioning away from, or towards? And to what end?

If the energy transition is meant to refer to the proliferation of a loosely related group of technologies, then there’s plenty of good news. More than 90 percent of new power installations worldwide were renewable as of this year. Solar, in particular, is experiencing a global boom. In the first six months of 2025, economic historian Adam Tooze notes, China installed 250 gigawatts of solar—more than the U.S. has installed total, and twice as much as is installed in Germany. The country is building a remarkable 74 percent of wind and solar projects, and makes two-thirds of the world’s electric vehicles. Low-cost exports of these technologies are helping other countries deploy them rapidly; on the back of surging imports, Pakistan has now become the world’s sixth-largest solar market.

But if the energy transition is meant to imply that at some point the world will stop using fossil fuels, then progress on that front has been painfully slow. While coal is typically considered a thing of the past in the United States and Western Europe, global demand—driven primarily by China, India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations—has never been higher, having grown by 16 percent since 2020 as countries continue to burn coal for both electricity and heavy industry. Last year, China accounted for 93 percent of the world’s new coal power construction. Three-quarters of the world’s steel is currently produced using refined coal. Global steelmaking capacity—already responsible for roughly seven percent of global emissions—is expected to increase by 6.7 percent through 2027.