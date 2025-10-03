Democrats Got Something Really Big Done in New Mexico

In November, New Mexico will become the first state with no-cost childcare for all children, state officials announced recently. The program will offer up to 10 hours of childcare each day, for kids up to age 12. On the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham explained how she and Democratic legislators in the state gradually built and funded a universal childcare initiative. Lujan Grisham, who served in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2018, also criticized President Trump for not providing enough leadership to prevent a government shutdown. She declined to answer whether she was exploring a 2028 presidential run but said Democrats need to look toward states and governors for policy ideas and potential candidates.