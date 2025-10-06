Transcript: Democrats Got Something Really Big Done in New Mexico

Right Now With Perry Bacon. You can watch this interview here.
We’ve talked a lot about negative things happening in America. We’re in the middle of a government shutdown. Donald Trump says things our audience doesn’t like pretty much every hour, I think. But there are also really great things happening in the states, and New Mexico is one of them. So, welcome, Governor
And we know it works, because we already have a universal pre-K system that’s free. Every three- and four-year-old has access to developmental pre-K. I’ll also tell you, I think it’s the number one program in America. So this blueprint for early education is something we’re really dedicated to.
The way we do that is we define child care and services as covering from three months old to twelve years old. So when parents think about before- and after-school care for grade school, now you’ve got those supports. We pay for that as well—because otherwise schools, particularly in poorer districts, don’t have it. And you need it. If you’re going to work, or go to college yourself, your schedule is eight to five, or seven-thirty to five-thirty.
Right now, we have 12,000 kids in that age group paying at some level for child care. Starting November 1, for those 12,000, it’s all free. They’re already in, they’ve got a place, they’ve chosen a provider—they’re good. There’s another 12,000 kids, from three months to twelve years old, now newly eligible for free child care. So we’re building a system even as we make it available.
And to make sure we can do that—particularly in rural areas—we’ve done two things. First, we’ve put real money, millions of dollars, into infrastructure: buying buildings, remodeling them, giving out no-cost, right-away grants to create new spaces. Second, we’re training educators and child care workers for free.
They’re paid $18 to $21 an hour, and they’re in the pipeline. While America has seen a decline, New Mexico’s seen a 60-plus percent increase in certified, licensed, trained early educators. They study neuroscience and child development. It’s fantastic.
And then there’s home care. We’re cutting bureaucratic nonsense, licensing and certifying home providers, and giving them support. So if they’ve got two kids now, they can go to four, and we can back them up. Of course, that care is free too.
We pay the providers directly. We don’t give the money to families—that’s too hard to manage and track. We just pay providers, with one mandate: you have to be available for ten hours. Because the biggest frustration in America is finding child care that’s only open three hours a day. So we invest in infrastructure. That’s how it works.
Bacon: So ten hours, and up to age twelve—that’s big. I don’t think I fully understood it.
Governor Lujan Grisham: Yeah. And people say, Oh my God, you’re going to add all these folks. Remember, 12,000 are already in child care—we don’t have to recreate those slots.
One last thing I didn’t say: we pay for quality. There’s a quality incentive. The more money we pay you, the higher your quality needs to be, based on our evaluations and parent feedback. So we’re driving a best-in-the-country response—not just free access, but the developmental side every family wants: the safest, highest-quality environment for their kids.
And I ran on this in 2018. We were going to lean into child care and pre-K. We were going to find creative ways to finance it. So I want America to know, I didn’t just do it overnight. We built this over six years. We started by creating a trust fund and a department.
States need revenue streams that work. I was able to do this without raising taxes—I actually lowered them—but we’ve got a robust energy economy. So I created a set-aside stream that doesn’t go into the general fund—separated it out a bit. We went from $300 million to $9 billion in six years, using some of that money along the way. That’s a huge reserve for child care.
Then we passed a constitutional amendment allowing us to use part of a $65 billion set of trust funds—the permanent funds, paid for by oil and gas taxes—for early education. That’s how we know it’s sustainable.
So the message to other states: create a department. Eight states have done that. Or create an agency. Bring all your services for little kids together. Leverage that expertise to build a system. Then find a revenue stream and create a trust fund. That’s the smartest path.
Right now, Wall Street—right, wrong, or indifferent—is a good place to get a return on investment. We’re seeing record returns. That means we can send that money back to the men and women who need support to make choices for their families.
Last thing: I don’t know how you don’t do it. It builds an economy. It creates workers. Parents can go to work when they want. We’re seeing record enrollment in higher education.
And of course, I’m the only state in America that pays for college—two-year, four-year, part-time, full-time, anywhere, anytime. We do trades too—CTE, apprenticeships, trades. There’s no wrong door when it comes to deciding what’s important to you and your family—where you want to work and who you want to be.