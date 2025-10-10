Trump ICE Raids Take Unnerving Turn as Dem Gov Drops Bombshell Warning

In this episode, we talk to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who shares striking new details about President Trump’s occupation of Chicago. What’s happening there has gone off the rails: ICE launching hypermilitarized raids of apartment buildings. Children getting pulled out into the streets. A priest shot in the head by a pepper ball. This has led Pritzker to take a lead role in denouncing Trump’s abuses of power—and in warning that our slide into authoritarianism could end in catastrophe. In our interview, Pritzker tells us what he’d like to see from Democrats, discusses how Illinois law enforcement is protecting local residents from ICE, and debunks Stephen Miller’s lies about what’s happening on the ground. Pritzker also discusses his inability to even get Trump officials on the phone amid this worsening crisis—making this all look dramatically more dangerous—and warns that Trump’s mental state is worsening fast. (After we recorded, a judge temporary blocked National Guard deployments in Illinois). Listen to this episode here.