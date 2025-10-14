Transcript: Maine’s Mills-Platner Senate Race Is A Huge Dem Battle

Seitz-Wald: Correct, yeah — former chief of staff for Katie Porter. He ran End Citizens United, younger guy, moved back to Maine where he’s from. His dad is actually the new pastor at the church near me — because everything’s small.

And there's a third candidate, who is the CEO of Maine Beer Company, which is a great brewery down in Freeport. He got in — and it's so funny — I mean, like, you know, a beer brewer, you would think that that would be the most interesting candidate in the race. And he got in literally a week after Platner, but by then it was already like, you know, we're on to this oyster guy. Sorry, beer man.

Bacon: I hate to ask this question — this is a very D.C. politics question — but I guess Plattner has not been vetted in a certain way, right? We don’t know that, we don’t know that. He’s a new person running. There’s not a huge press in Maine, and I assume he just started running. So on some level, are there any—I hate to say this—but we don’t, like, Susan Collins, Mills, we probably... there’s been a lot of profiles written about them. Both parties have done investigative opposition research against them. Plattner’s a new figure. There’s probably some unknown here, right?

Seitz-Wald: It’s a great question, and that’s my biggest asterisk with him. My two biggest asterisks: can he actually get the work boots? Is he not just the brunch boots? And the second one is, what’s in his past? Because, yeah, I mean, that’s another thing that’s so unusual and hard to think of a precedent for.

Usually, if you’re one of these viral candidates — an Amy McGrath or someone like that — you’re a fighter pilot. You’ve been vetted; you had to maintain a security clearance. Or you’re a CEO, or you’re, you know, a local elected official, or even a community leader who runs an important nonprofit. You’re some kind of public figure who has been somewhat vetted by some organization, and likely you’ve run for office, so the opposition has, you know, hired investigators and gone after you, and the press has done what they will with that.

Nothing like that on Platner. He is a total blank slate. And, you know, he’s spoken about coming back from combat tours and struggling, and we just don’t really — we don’t really know what happened in those years. So I suspect we will learn what happened in those years. I just don’t know what’s out there.

Bacon: So, talk about the Midcoast Villager a bit. I don’t know much about it. I’ve been to Portland, Maine — that’s the big city, I think, of Maine. So where are you? Where is your publication? Is it a newspaper? Is it a website? Explain kind of what the Midcoast Villager is, because I think we’re in a place where local media is dying — and I mentioned innovations in local media. So talk about the Midcoast Villager a little bit.

Seitz-Wald: Yeah, I’m happy to mansplain a bit. This is — I’ll start out — this is Earn, our mascot of the Midcoast Villager. We are based in Camden, which is about an hour and a half north of Portland on the coast, and we cover Camden — which kind of sits right on two counties, Knox and Waldo County. So we basically cover everything from, like, Damariscotta, where a lot of oysters come from, up to kind of like Bucksport. There’s a bridge before you get to Acadia — that’s down east — that’s where Graham Platner is from.

So it’s coastal, it’s, you know, big fishing and lobstering industries, also a big tourist and kind of second-home scene, huge arts and literary backgrounds. So it’s the kind of place that, if we can make this work anywhere, this is the kind of place that we can make this work — and by “this,” I mean like a new model for local media. But the scary thing there is, if we can’t make it work here, I’m worried. And it’s hard — it’s really cool, but it’s hard.

It’s an area of about 80,000 people, very literate, very community-oriented. People want to know what’s going on. They want to be involved, and they want to read good stuff. It also attracts an unusually high level of talent — amazing other people who joined with me came from New York Magazine and Dwell and, you know, have worked at places like RISD and been high-level designers. And everyone really just cares about this product and wants to make it really good.

The idea is that we can’t just tell stories and just, you know, be observers anymore — we have to be active members of the community, building community. So we opened this café that’s a physical space to have these conversations. I do office hours in the café — editor’s office hours — where people can just come and pitch a story, or, you know, complain about a headline or anything. We want to be as accessible and transparent as possible.

And it’s also a way to diversify revenue — our owner owns the building, and he has the café, he has the newsroom, and he also has a little hotel that we’re using for writing retreats. So we just had our first writing retreat — Liz Lenz, if you know her from Iowa, came in and led the retreat. We’re trying to reinvent the model of local journalism because it is just fundamentally broken. It’s even worse than I realized.

I’m about to go this weekend first to the Maine Press Association and then to this national conference in Salt Lake City by this organization, Press Forward, which brings together a lot of innovative local media outlets from all over the country. I’m really looking forward to that — where we can all swap tips and, you know, try to figure this out together.

I’m a journalist — I come from editorial, that’s where my focus and my passion are — but I’m really increasingly seeing that I want to keep working as much on the business side, because we know how to do the journalism. We do the good journalism every single day. It’s figuring out how to make that not just pay for itself, but to make it vital and relevant in people’s lives.

And this is one thing where I disagree with some other views — I don’t think it should just be a purely philanthropically supported thing, where, you know, it’s a good cause. It should be something that people want to pay for. And so it’s a fun challenge and a very hard challenge, but it’s really exciting.



Bacon: And great. On that note, I’m excited about Midcoast Villager. It’s great to have Alex on. Thanks for joining us. Thanks for those tuned into watch, and we’ll be back later in the week. Thanks, Alex.

Seitz-Wald: Thanks so much, Perry. Good to see you.