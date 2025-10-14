Maine Senate: Platner-Mills Is a Huge Clash Over the Dems’ Vision

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. Read the transcript of Perry’s interview with Alex Seitz-Wald here.

Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Susan Collins. Mills, having twice been elected statewide, is in some ways the perfect candidate for one of the few seats that Democrats have a realistic chance of flipping in next year’s elections. (They need to gain four seats for a Senate majority.) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spent months convincing Mills to run. But she’s not a shoo-in to be Collins’s opponent.