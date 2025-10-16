Trump’s Big DOJ Scam Accidentally Exposed by MAGA Dimwit Jim Jordan

Former special counsel Jack Smith just confirmed that he’d amassed extensive evidence that Donald Trump willfully and knowingly broke the law in stealing classified documents at the end of his first term. Smith’s report on this may never be released. But House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan helpfully exposed a big Trump ruse here. Jordan is demanding that Smith testify to “prove” the Justice Department was “weaponized” against Trump, per Trump’s wishes. But Jordan will never seek Smith’s report on classified documents, which genuinely would shed light on whether the process was “weaponized” against Trump! We talked to legal scholar Matthew Seligman, a fellow at the Constitutional Law Center. He explains how Jordan exposed Trump’s big, underlying DOJ scam: Everything is about cooking the facts to suppress the basic truth that the prosecutions of Trump were actually legitimate. Seligman also discusses recent removals of career DOJ prosecutors, how they’re getting fired for not being corrupt on Trump’s behalf, and how Trump himself is admitting all this in public. Listen to this episode here.