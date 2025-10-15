Jack Smith Reveals He Had “Tons of Evidence” Against Trump
The former special counsel is speaking out against the Trump administration.
Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith—who has been tormented by MAGA for years over his dual criminal investigations into President Trump for illegal possession of classified documents and his role in January 6—is pulling out receipts.
“One of the major differences between the [Biden and Trump] cases is the obstructive conduct in the case that I investigated … to prove illegal possession of classified documents, you need to show that the defendant possesses the documents willfully. That means [Trump] knew what he was doing was wrong,” Smith said in a sit-down interview at the University College London Centre for Global Constitutional Democracy made available Tuesday. “We had tons of evidence of willfulness.”
The case Smith is referring to, in which Trump was charged with keeping classified documents in Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, resulted in a 40 felony count indictment against the president in 2023. The case was eventually dropped after Trump won the election in 2024.
“The government even tried to get them back before there was a criminal investigation, and then after the investigation started, [Trump] still [refused] to give them back, and then [tried] to obstruct the investigation,” Smith continued.
Even with this knowledge, it’s virtually impossible that Trump will receive any kind of consequence for these crimes, as he continues to harangue Smith—calling him a “sleazebag”—and anyone else who dared to investigate him, like New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.