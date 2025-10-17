Transcript: How Chicago Is Fighting Trump’s Outrageous ICE Policies

And, we can’t ignore the fact that cities like Chicago, like Oregon, like L.A., are living in day-to-day fear from its own government. We need to talk about what’s happening in Chicago, and how it’s interconnected with this government shutdown. They’re not separate issues, they’re all interconnected.

But here’s the problem. I think sometimes we think, oh, it’s just too much messaging, or people are not going to get it. People are under attack. Whether it’s your healthcare, or whether it’s ICE attempting to arrest you, detain you, kidnap you, or send you to Sudan. Like, this is happening every day, and it’s all interconnected by an authoritarian government that sees us as a threat to their fascism.

So, no, I think we need to do more. I’m going to continue to ask for everyone to talk about what’s happening in Chicago. Because, also, the resilience of Chicago should be inspiration for the rest of this country.

Bacon: Talk about the shutdown a little bit itself. So we’re in week three, I think. What is—so this position, I guess, I read somewhere Senator Shaheen wants to have some kind of agreement where the government opens, and that in exchange for that, the Republicans vote for—Democrats vote to open the government. Republicans, in exchange, agree to a vote for one year of Obamacare subsidies. What do you think about that?

Ramirez: Look, I think we are anxious for the government to reopen. And the government should reopen, making sure that healthcare is protected. I think it’s all in the same sentence.

And I think that the longer we go, the more that people understand what’s at stake. That there’s no clean C.R. that the Republicans are trying to pass. They’re trying to pass a continuing resolution that would gut your healthcare system—a system that we actually know should be improved, not gutted, right?

Bacon: Right.

Ramirez: And so I think that as the weeks go by, we are seeing all sorts of challenges in our neighborhoods and our communities, federal workers not getting paid. But we are actually at risk of benefits being cut at the beginning of November. It’s why I think it’s important that all of us should be asking ourselves: Where the heck are Republicans right now? Are they out on vacation? Are they out, God knows where, doing whatever they are doing?

Because they’re not at town halls. They’re not showing up to their office. They’re not showing up and talking to their constituents. Everyone should be demanding that every member of Congress is in Washington, D.C., doing everything they have to do to reopen the government and to protect healthcare.

But the other part of that, too, and Perry, maybe some people don’t want me to say this part. We should also be, in whatever legislation we pass, talking about accountability and congressional oversight to what’s happening in agencies across the country, because there has to be guardrails. And the point is, Democrats can’t look to the side as they continue to violate your constitutional rights, because there’s no guardrails. That needs to be part of the conversation, as well.

Bacon: What do you say? What do you mean when you say guardrails? What can—what can be in the bill? Do you mean specific—

Ramirez: Guardrails to protect us from rescissions from—from taking away funds that Congress had already authorized ... Can you still see me?

Bacon: I can’t see you, but go ahead. I can hear you still.

Ramirez: OK, sorry. My phone keeps going off. So what I was saying is, we need to make sure that anything related to rescissions, anything related to accountability and oversight of how funds are used, the policies in which agencies operate, that needs to be part of the conversation, as well. Because what’s happening is that so many of these agencies and their agency heads who are put in by Donald Trump are trying to abuse congressional authority to get away with cutting critical programs and laying off critical staff that represent the American people every day, and the safety net services that they need.

Bacon: With that, anything else you want to say? I think you give us a lot to think about, and some very important notes about Chicago. Anything else you want to conclude on, or anything else you want to add?

Ramirez: Perry, here’s what I would say. I often get asked, what are you doing to protect me? I’m not offended by that.

You know, some people would say, well, you know, but aren’t you doing a, b, and c; you work 70, 80 hours a week. You’re on the line every single day. You’re providing constituency services. Yes, I am. And you should be asking what I’m doing.

This is a moment where elected officials need to be doing more, not less. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, you should be able to talk about all the ways that you are showing up for your constituents every day. And it’s more than letters, Perry. It’s using every authority. We should stop just voting on some of these bills that come in on Monday’s suspension that do nothing to actually impact people.

Republicans have to understand that actually negotiating means that we don’t give you a red carpet. We demand to be in a room to negotiate every piece of legislation that we’re voting on. And that means that we have to do a better job in demonstrating that we’re the opposition party.

I think this is a moment where Americans are looking at us and asking, tell me all the ways that you are fighting back. And then tell me the other five ways that you’re going to fight back next week. We should be OK with that. And you should continue to ask of us that every single day.

Bacon: Great note to end on, Congresswoman. Thank you for all the work you’re doing. And thank you for joining me.

Ramirez: Thank you, Perry.

Bacon: Goodbye.