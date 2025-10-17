How Chicago Is Standing Tough Against Trump’s Outrageous ICE Policies | The New Republic
How Chicago Is Standing Tough Against Trump’s Outrageous ICE Policies

Representative Delia Ramirez says that Americans across the country should care about what the administration is doing in Chicago because their city could be next.

Chicago is a city “under siege,” says Representative Delia Ramirez. In the latest episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon, she described a city where residents are terrified, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining anyone they want and using violence against those protesting their actions. She warned that the Trump administration is using the city as a test. If Chicago wilts, she predicted aggressive ICE enforcement and National Guard deployments in cities across the country. But Ramirez said there is an active resistance to the Trump administration in the Windy City, including grassroots groups, Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and even rank-and-file citizens who are promising to protect their neighbors from ICE. The congresswoman says this weekend’s “No Kings” protests in Chicago will be big and another sign of the city standing up to the administration. You can watch this video above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

