Transcript: Trump Fury at Dems Grows as Brutal New Shutdown Poll Hits

Rosenberg: Well, the question is—I have a slightly different take on it, Greg—which is that I think he actually knows all of this and what’s happened. I think he knows that his powers are ebbing. I think everyone around him knows that his powers are ebbing and that they’re panicking and that they’re scared, which is why they’re trying to do this kind of wild redistricting they’re doing. And now they’re getting the compliant Supreme Court to figure out another way to go get them a bunch more districts in 2026, because what they’re terrified about is losing power.

And maybe this is the tension you’re describing—that we know from history that a lot of what causes governments and leaders to become autocrats is the sense that, in order to gain power or while in power, they broke the law, and therefore, if they ever lose power, they will be subject to justice. We are now in that place here in the United States, right? Donald Trump is a crook. He is unprecedentedly corrupt. He’s killing people illegally and murdering people and has people doing it with him, by the way. It’s not just him—there are people committing crimes with him. The people who are Russell Vought and Kevin Hassett and others who are working to steal money from the Treasury are committing crimes, right?

Now, he may be promising them pardons. But the issue now is that there is this wild, incredibly animating fear they have of Democrats winning the elections next year. And I think it’s because they’re aware that not only will there be subpoenas and hearings, but that there’s a chance they could go to jail this time, right? Because I don’t think we’re going to be so stupid as not to prosecute this stuff effectively—as we were, you know, during Biden’s administration.