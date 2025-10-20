Transcript: No Kings--How Mass Protests Weaken Autocrats Like Trump

Our estimate, based on all of the crowd-counting data that we’ve got in that multiplier assessment, is around 7 million. We’ve heard from, kind of, the rapid-response crowd-counter people that it could have been as large as eight and a half. So we’re satisfied with that number.

You know, if you look at the trajectory of the last year, we had about 3 million folks out at Hands-Off in April. About 5 million people came out for No Kings in June. We are now at 7 million people. So each time we do one of these, the numbers are rising. The numbers are rising in a real way.”





Bacon: You said 2,500 protests, you said? Just to make sure.





Greenberg: 2,700.





Bacon: And that’s in all 50 states?





Greenberg: In all 50 states, in the territories, in Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, in like 18 countries around the world. So, yeah.





Bacon: For the audience, there are not 2,700 big cities in the country. So that means that there had to be some in rural areas, in small towns, in Montana, in Wyoming. This is not just... D.C. is important and New York is important. It’s not just protests of liberals in big cities, right?





Greenberg: A hundred percent. A hundred percent. And, like, look, the footage of—you know—the drone footage over the huge crowds in big cities is incredible. And I recommend watching it if you want a little bit of an emotional boost.





But I think what is so amazing is the smaller protests in smaller areas. There were 11 different events in Mike Johnson’s district in Louisiana, which is a very safe Republican district. We are seeing coverage—dozens of events in Montana, in West Virginia, in Nebraska. There is so much energy and so much backlash that is manifesting across the country to what is happening right now.





And it is reaching—and this isn’t just us; you don’t have to take our word for it—Erica Chenoweth and the researchers on nonviolent social movements just published a piece talking about how we have reached further into Trump country in this term than at any point in the first Trump term.





Bacon: OK, so seven million. Help me understand that number. I think—I guess there are about 330 million people in America. There’s about a... about 80 million voted for Harris, something like that. Because there’s 75, 80 million voted for Harris with Trump. So it’s not every person who voted for Harris.





At the same time, I think I’ve seen this might have been one of the largest protests in U.S. history, or in modern U.S. history. So talk about, like, how do you quantify seven million?





Greenberg: Yeah, based on everything that we’ve seen, we feel comfortable saying that this was the largest single-day protest in modern American history. That is, you know, just to compare—so we had a questionable ability to say that for No Kings 1 , and we didn’t want to push it. But based on the numbers that we have coming in, we are looking at the single largest protest in modern American history.





There’s kind of an asterisk about whether Earth Day counts, because that was kind of a teach-in process. In the 1970s, that was really huge. And, you know, we’re not going to be able to get to that number anytime soon. But certainly, when we’re looking at anything that’s taken place in the last 10 years on a single day, this is the largest.





Now, you know, I think the important one flag to have there is the racial justice protests—the uprising in 2020. Larger number of events over the course of an extended period. But when we talk about, like, a single-day event that has been called for nationally, this is the single largest one.





Bacon: All right. So big protests. Let me understand that. So what does it mean? OK, no policy changed yesterday. There was not an election yesterday. So what does it mean for I’m happy there were protests and people were there. What does it actually mean concretely for it to be such a big protest day all over the country?





Greenberg: Well, I think you’ve got to put it in the political context of the moment that we’re in, right? We have been in an authoritarian breakthrough moment for the last 10 months. Donald Trump took office, he was elected, and he has been rapidly attempting to consolidate power—to push his formal powers to the max, to do a bunch of illegal and unconstitutional things and see what he can get away with, and to crush alternate sources of power and dissent across society, right?





You see this with his push on corporations and billionaires, on media, on law firms, on higher education, and now on civil society. And so, in this moment, part of the reason why we ourselves shifted our strategy to start doing some of these bigger tentpole mass mobilizations is because the act of bringing together millions and millions and millions of people in this moment holds open space for public dissent in a way that is really important for a thousand other actors making decisions about how much they are going along and how much they are pushing back.





Because the fundamental thing that an authoritarian is trying to do during this time is convey that they are inevitable—that they will win, that they will consolidate power, and that resistance is futile. And so having very visible mass demonstrations everywhere in the country—that actually millions and millions of people are in no way planning to allow you to consolidate power and that you have to factor those people into your calculations—that is an important piece in and of itself.





The second thing we try to do is really create that shared sense of identity for people who are coming out, right? We are part of a big, powerful pro-democracy movement because, you know, it’s not just about showing up on one day. It’s about feeling that sense of identity that gives you the power and the agency and the connections to take more action on a regular basis, right?





That’s happening all over the country. Each of these marches—the people who are putting them on, you know—they’re not just sitting at home and then having a march every three months. They are the folks who are showing up to protect immigrant communities. They are folks who are showing up to provide, or just to support with mutual aid, for people who are being decimated by the Trump cuts. It’s actually an ongoing cycle for organizing, absorption, and putting the new people who get involved into work.





Bacon: I want to respond to two criticisms of yesterday I saw from people on the left—sorry, people who voted for Harris, let’s say. I guess one is that there’s not necessarily a single policy demand. There’s not a ‘ICE must take off their masks.’ There’s not necessarily one full policy demand.





The second is—I think you alluded to this—sort of like it’s a protest of, let’s say, let’s call it older white people. Let’s call it wine moms. I’m not agreeing with these terms; I’m just giving them out. So just talk about, like, the demographics of the protests and respond to that, and then also the sort of lack of one policy demand or two policy demands?





Greenberg: Yeah, well, I would say, look, different people have—you do protest for different reasons. Protest is a tactic, not a strategy. It is not, like, the be-all and the end-all. And if it is, then something’s gone wrong. We are not in a period where we have legislative agenda power, right? Like, we are fully aware that we do not have the ability to put an affirmative legislative demand on the table.





What we can collectively do is build the biggest possible tent of people who are opposed to Donald Trump. And that’s going to say... that’s going to—you know, we’re going to center some issues as we do that, right? We’re going to talk about the attacks on our neighbors and ICE. We are going to talk about the First Amendment violations. We’re going to talk about the ways they’re decimating health care. And we’re going to also invite people to bring whatever is motivating them at the same time into that tent, right?





Because fundamentally, we’re not trying to come up with the 10 policy platform ideas. We are actually trying to signal to a broad set of stakeholders across society that there is massive popular resistance and that Trump has no mandate for any of the things that he is doing. So that’s the first thing—it’s just a difference in strategy, is the answer.





On the demographics, I think we’ve got to be real about the fact that we’re in a moment where we’re trying to, like, stitch together a pretty complicated coalition of people who are coming out because they want to save something about America as they understand it, right? They want to protect American democracy. They want to protect our institutions and the rule of law. They’re upset about something that has been taken away as Trump has laid waste to massive parts of the federal government—from USAID to the CDC.





And people who don’t have a ton of faith in democracy or our institutions or our rule of law—often for really good reasons. And those are not necessarily evenly distributed sentiments. One of the things we saw and had really honest conversations about when we were getting involved as Indivisible was we were, most, you know, we were pulling from people who were willing to engage with the existing system, based in some amount of faith that they had agency to affect it, right?





And that’s, you know, which is different than if I’m, for example, trying to talk to an audience of Gen Z kids. I’m kind of going to start with, yeah, you guys have gotten screwed. The system sucks. All of this sucks. Yeah. And I think that’s before you even get to the fact that there has been an incredibly active and engaged young people’s movement over the last couple of years that’s been repressed with extreme force—which is the Palestine movement, right? The anti-genocide movement.





A lot of people, you know—one of the things that we hear from folks is, like, young people have reasonably been extremely, you know, distrustful of both parties or anything that looks like it’s getting involved in a partisan thing because of the very valid perception that both parties collaborated in a disastrous Gaza policy that they viewed as profoundly damaging.





And so I think that we’ve got to be real about a few of the pieces that are happening right now, which is that you might start with the people who are kind of coming out and activated by Trump, and you might make inroads into a broader set of people as Trump’s ravages get worse, as their attacks on people get worse.One of the things that we’ve seen over the last nine months has been that demographics have shifted, in part, as we’ve brought to the fore the fight against ICE’s attacks on our neighbors, right? Like, that’s an issue that speaks to more young people. That starts to, like, get at a more diverse coalition.





And also, I think we’ve just got to be real that we’ve got to continue to build, and we’ve got to continue to try to activate, and we’ve got to reach out to people and be opportunistic about moments that might bring more folks into the ‘people who want to show up and march right now’ coalition.





Bacon: Last time we talked, you and I talked a lot about how we felt like the population—even earlier on, you could see there were the rank-and-file Americans, particularly on the left, who were obviously liberals, Democrats, were protesting, were flustered by Trump—but the elites were sort of complying.





I feel heartened by two things this week that are happening, and I want to ask you about them, just sort of beyond the protests. One, a bunch of universities—the administration asked them to sign this compact, basically agreeing to all these nonsense Trump ideas—and a few of them have been very explicit in saying no, and hell no, in very academic ways. MIT, Penn—a few of them have been very explicit.





Two, the Pentagon demanded all the reporters sort of change the rules and sign on to some kind of weird agreement to cover the Defense Department. And they also said no.





Are we seeing more? Are the elites kind of cashing out finally? Maybe not. And the Democrats are doing a shutdown. So there’s that.





Greenberg: Yeah, I mean, like, I think we’re seeing more green shoots is what I would. And it goes in waves, right? Like, over the summer, we saw some really alarming levels of capitulation in the last month. And, you know, I think frankly, I think there’s been a bit of a vibe shift even since the Jimmy Kimmel situation, right?

Where it was like, this is a guy who wants to-





Bacon: One of us could get cancelled. One of our friends, you know, yeah.





Greenberg: Yeah, to a certain extent. Like, you know, we’ve definitely seen a shift in kind of, like, who’s willing to speak out in certain public spaces because it’s sort of like, oh, well, if they go after Jimmy Kimmel, like, who is going to be safe in the long term?

But then also, you know, like, a guy who wants to be a dictator tried to go up against a talk show host—and he lost. Like, that’s a little bit of a vibe shift, right? Yeah. I do think that, you know, it’s going to be a muscle, and it’s going to be an exercise in ongoing reinforcement.