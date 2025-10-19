No Kings: How Mass Protests Weaken Unhinged Autocrats Like Trump

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

There were 2700 No Kings events across the country, with at least 7 million participating, according to Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, one of the groups that helped coordinate the protests. It was one of the largest single-day protests in American history, she said. In the latest edition of Right Now, Greenberg explained the importance of showing mass public opposition to Trump. This kind of mobilization, according to Greenberg, demonstrates to Trump and his allies as well as non-partisan institutions, such as the media, that there is deep, passionate opposition to Trump. It also helps anti-Trump Americans realize that they aren’t alone, connect with others who are opposed to this president and participate in smaller and more regular anti-Trump activism.