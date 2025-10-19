No Kings: How Mass Protests Weaken Unhinged Autocrats Like Trump | The New Republic
No Kings: How Mass Protests Weaken Unhinged Autocrats Like Trump

Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg explains why mass protests like No Kings are a critical tool in opposing Trump and his authoritarianism.

There were 2700 No Kings events across the country, with at least 7 million participating, according to Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, one of the groups that helped coordinate the protests. It was one of the largest single-day protests in American history, she said. In the latest edition of Right Now, Greenberg explained the importance of showing mass public opposition to Trump. This kind of mobilization, according to Greenberg, demonstrates to Trump and his allies as well as non-partisan institutions, such as the media, that there is deep, passionate opposition to Trump. It also helps anti-Trump Americans realize that they aren’t alone, connect with others who are opposed to this president and participate in smaller and more regular anti-Trump activism.

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

