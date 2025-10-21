Transcript: Deep in Texas Trump Country, No Kings Cleverly Shames MAGA

Sargent: Well I want to ask you about that but first we’re going to do a little comic relief. Here is Representative Chip Roy talking about the protests.





Congressmen Chip Roy (voiceover): And the truth is the Marxists, the radicals and the Islamists, the Democratic Party promoted this weekend. They cannot handle the truth. The truth is that there is a king and that king is Jesus. And the president has been willing to say it. His administration has been willing to say it. And Charlie Kirk was willing to say it and he got killed for it.





Sargent: So a funny thing about that is Chip Roy denounced the protesters as extremists. You were in Roy’s territory and you saw something pretty funny along those lines. Can you tell us what it was?





Marie Cox: Ironic, if not hilarious. So, you know, Chip Roy and other MAGA Christians often do this thing about No King but Jesus. They have a theocratic interpretation of. I also am a Christian, and what I learned in Unitarian and Protestant, you know, liberal churches—more progressive churches—is that what No King but Jesus means is: I bow to no earthly authority; I answer ultimately to Christ, whose instructions are pretty clear, honestly, about how we treat immigrants and how we treat each other.

And so I feel like Chip Roy is missing the point of his own quote there. Because MAGA Christians who say something like that have actually installed a king. They have installed Trump as their king. They are not adhering to what they claim to believe theologically, which is that Trump should not be ruling. We should be taking our cues from the, you know, love one another part of the Bible—the red letters, I always like to say.

Sargent: Well, and also some of the Christians on the ground there, I would assume, would use that same language, No King but Jesus, but he’s calling them extremists. And of course their understanding of it is not the extreme one. His is.





Marie Cox: There were signs that said No King but Jesus. And there were those signs, and other signs, that had the quotes from Leviticus and John about how we treat each other and how we care for the sojourner and the immigrant. And we feed, and we clothe, and we house those who are, you know, suffering. And that, to me, is the part of the Christian doctrine that resonates—just for me personally. And it’s often, when I talk to other people who are showing signs like that or who are coming—like, there were priests and nuns at protests all across the country—when you talk to them about their faith, they see their faith as very much in the mainstream of Christianity.

Sargent: Can this be sustained and will it be enough?

Marie Cox: I can’t answer the latter question—whether or not it can be enough. I believe it can be sustained. I think that you have to keep going. And my approach—you know, I have to think in terms of the next right step and not the end result.

If I get too caught up in, like, This is definitely going to work, that can lead to things like what happened for me after the election, which is I was so downtrodden that it was hard to function. Instead, I have to think about doing the things that I can do, which are somewhat constrained by being a journalist. But, you know, we work for The New Republic. We can do a lot.

And I hope that that’s what people listening and reading do as well—do the thing that you can do, even if it seems like it won’t necessarily work, even if you have a big dream and that big dream seems impossible, because you never know what will happen.

And I think the more people that go to these protests, the more they get in touch with other organizations on the ground and do the things you do between protests. Like this movement—I think people feel how necessary it is. Then the next step is to let them know that they’re necessary also, and that they get to be a part of... they’re necessary to this necessary movement. And then I think that just snowballs. I believe it will be enough.

Sargent: Well, I’ll tell you the big messages coming out of this are you’re not alone and every little bit you do counts. It really does count. Anne-Marie Cox, thank you so much for talking to us. It was so much fun.

Marie Cox: Thank you.