Transcript: Deep in Texas Trump Country, No Kings Cleverly Shames MAGA

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the October 20 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
So this woman I was talking to, in a lawn chair, had a sign that said: I love: God, country, church, family, friends, my dog, Texas, and democracy. And then she had a bunch of Bible verses—too many, in a way—Bible verses on the other side.
She was not someone who would have shown up—I didn’t ask her—but I don’t think she’s someone who would have shown up for the Women’s March. These are people who’ve been activated—I’m not going to say radicalized, I mean, maybe that’s coming—but activated by what’s happening in Washington. They’re not, they’re not, you know, Soros protesters. They probably don’t know who George Soros is.
Sargent: Well, absolutely. Now let’s listen to what Donald Trump said about the protests.
So one of the most heartening things to me about going out to this protest in red America—in red Texas—is that people were like, Antifa who? As someone who likes the movement, I would prefer that they be able to embrace it. But these people know they’re not violent. They know they’re not paid. They know they’re not members of something called Antifa—although they think Antifa is an organization.
But because Trump and his cronies are calling Antifa an organization, these people who are showing up on a Saturday morning know they’re lying. They’re seeing a lie in real time. And I think that that could be very bad for the administration.
Sargent: I mean, that’s an essential point, it seems to me, because if I read you correctly, what you’re getting at there is that a lot of these people that are showing up at these protests just aren’t really kind of terminally online. So they’re not like they’re not like kind of deeply embedded in these debates that you and I are embedded in.
Marie Cox: So I think a good example of how they have fallen into this—this pattern of people not actually seeing their lies, or of exaggerating too much—has to do with ICE. And there were anti-ICE signs at this very mid-sized protest I was at.
And I think that is people seeing law-abiding immigrants being taken away by masked forces. The line I have in my piece is that it doesn’t compute for an everyday, normal, non-online American to hear from the administration, We’re going after MS-13, and then to see the ice cream guys curb-stomped, right? Like, you can’t tell people, We’re going after drug dealers, and then a suburban homeowner can’t get their deck built because all the guys they used to go to at Home Depot aren’t there anymore.
This is a thing that everyday Americans are suddenly seeing—like trans ideology, they know that’s not happening. They know that there is nothing to be afraid of there. And that disconnect is bad for them. That disconnect then leads to other realizations of disconnects, I think.
Sargent: I find it really interesting that you saw anti-ice signs in this place in red Texas. I really think the masks have tremendous power for a lot of people. That the imagery of these masked secret agent types, these secret police as they’re being called, that triggers an anti-totalitarian impulse in a lot of Americans. And I don’t think that the mainstream discourse has gotten its collective head around just how triggering that is in a good way. It’s really alienating to a lot of people to see the masked secret police, I think.
Marie Cox: I think so, too. I think that it’s happening in their neighborhoods. And that’s the disconnect I’m talking about. And it’s happening in Texas all around us that we live among an immigrant population and are friends with them, and they are service workers. And then suddenly they’re not there. And you know that that person you hired to help you out on some task around the house or like a contractor suddenly disappears, you know that they’re a law abiding citizen and you maybe see on the news that they were taken away by masked men. We’ve all seen the movies, you know? We’ve seen the movies. That’s not the good guys that do that.
Sargent: Right. Disappearances in the dead of night without due process. That’s the thing that I think means something to a lot of people.
Marie Cox: I think so too. I think that the other thing I saw at this protest, and I want to be clear, they were mostly normie offline folks. And of course there were some people who are probably outliers in their neighborhood, but who showed up. There was several people in shirts that said resist like it’s 1933, which is a real specific reference.
Sargent: I think the No Kings protests do upend a lot of the pundit and MSM mainstream media understanding of the moment in this other way. You’ll probably recall that at the outset of Trump’s second term, a big take was that, you know, super savvy take was that the anti-Trump energy isn’t close to what it was the first time around. I think in media speak, that was sort of shorthand for the idea that Trump had won, right? In some deep sense, that his right-wing populism had triumphed, that the country has authentically moved towards Trump. You just read that everywhere. But if anything, like the anti-Trump energy might be more active this time than the last time. What do you make of all that? And what do you think it says about where we are in this moment broadly?
Marie Cox: I think the real difference between the first Trump win and the second Trump win is that the second Trump win felt like a real dagger to the heart in a way that the first one didn’t. The first one was a surprise—the first one was, Oh my God, this sucks. Oh my God, we better do something, right? And then we did something. Lots of us—we did something. We went out, we marched, we protested, and then Biden won.
It was kind of like, we’re going to be okay. And I think there were people who thought things were going to be okay. You know, a lot of liberals—even if you were worried about Trump winning—there was like, Oh, you know... And then Trump winning a second time, even if it was somewhat predicted by the polls, although I was a little surprised—it was crushing. It was really crushing.
And then the way that they came out of the gate, you know, all shock and awe—it wasn’t that people felt less strongly about how terrible it was. It was that—I don’t know about you—but I was crestfallen. I was, like, I think literally quite depressed and felt pretty helpless. And it’s taken a little while for people to start buying in again to the meaningfulness of protest.
Sargent: Yeah. Because I, to put that all together, what I take from it is that The first time nobody really knew what Trump was made of, maybe he was a showman, maybe a lot of it wasn’t sincere, blah, blah, blah, blah. The country actually organized and worked really hard to get him out and did so successfully. One in 2018, 2020, and then largely one in 2022 to sort of, you know, hopefully kind of put the hammer blow on, on MAGA. And of course it didn’t happen for a whole bunch of reasons. And I think maybe people looked at that and thought, well, the system acted democratically to constrain this guy and he still didn’t face accountability in the courts and in the justice system. And then we couldn’t sustain that democratic impulse long enough to keep him out a second time. The whole system is in real trouble. That’s what I think you’re saying, right?
Marie Cox: Yeah, it was. I think what people—the mainstream institutional journalists, pundit take—was...they saw the lack of energy, which I do think was a lack of energy in direct response. I think you didn’t see the same kind of, like, immediate mobilization, right? They saw that, and they determined—they inferred from that—that it meant people didn’t feel as strongly. And that was a misinterpretation.
What I think happened was that people felt so strongly that they were dispirited. They were so impacted by the Trump second win and were so against what was happening that it felt like a body blow. And it took a little while—and I have to thank, you know, Indivisible and No Kings and the other people behind that. And also let’s not forget the on-the-ground organizers who we’ve never heard of, who are at work in mutual aid organizations across the country that you may never meet, that never gave up, right? Like Hands Off Central Texas here in Central Texas, the Free Fridge program here in Central Texas, which also mobilizes around other things.
Those people did not quiet down. Those people quietly built up all these places of resistance—including trans people supporting trans rights also did a lot of this. They couldn’t afford to go quiet. Trans people in Texas needed their ideas changed immediately, right? And before Trump was inaugurated there was a huge push to do that.
And then, step by step, I think people started to see that resistance was still possible. And by the time you got to June, No Kings—that was a real inflection point. And seeing that solidarity, I think, was very moving to a lot of people. And there were probably people who didn’t go in June, who saw those on social media, saw those signs, and saw those numbers, and then in October felt, You know what? Maybe it does make a difference. I think it’ll continue to build.
Sargent: Well I want to ask you about that but first we’re going to do a little comic relief. Here is Representative Chip Roy talking about the protests.
Sargent: Well, I’ll tell you the big messages coming out of this are you’re not alone and every little bit you do counts. It really does count. Anne-Marie Cox, thank you so much for talking to us. It was so much fun.
Marie Cox: Thank you.