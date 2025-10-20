How No Kings Embraced the Good Kind of Weird—and Won the Normies

When I’d interviewed Latino participants at the Austin No Kings protest back in June, their voices were thick with emotion and one young man teared up. In New Braunfels, I also talked to a young Latino man who said he was worried about being deported (“though my family has been here since before it was Texas”)—but he was shouting at me from inside an inflatable dinosaur costume and holding a sign that said “No king, only T-Rex.” The dinosaur was no less passionate than the people I’d spoken to in Austin, but he laughed a lot and waved his short arms at passing cars honking their support, too.

New Braunfels is about halfway between Austin and San Antonio and between 2010 and 2020, its population doubled from 50,000 to almost 100,000 as the metro areas have swollen to meet each other. Contact with two of Texas’s bluest oases has not liberalized the area, however. Residents are currently represented in Congress by Freedom Caucus leader Chip Roy. It is most famous in the state as home to Schlitterbahn, the nation’s deadliest water park.

There was not a protest here during that first wave last summer. Yesterday, there were over a hundred people (as well as amphibians, reptiles, and cryptids) lining a long city block.