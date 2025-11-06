Transcript: Angry Trump Snaps at GOPers as Scale of Losses Sinks In

And I think that, you know, Trump, for all of his flaws, I think understands a lot of pretty key and largely pretty simple things about American politics. And one of them is that you need to do concrete, tactile stuff. And I think that this speech, although very Trumpian, is him reminding his party that they need to get off their butts. But he’s a lame-duck president. And I think that we forget that because of all of the posturing from the White House—but he’s a lame duck. And that’s what we’re seeing right now.

Sargent: I think you made a critical point there, which is that the MAGA coalition turns out to be even more fragile than we thought. And that’s linked to your earlier point, which is that everybody overread the significance of 2024. Trump did make these inroads with non-white working-class voters. And that is a big problem for Democrats. The Democrats made plenty of mistakes. There’s no question. But the win wasn’t this durable shift among non-white working-class voters, they didn’t really move in some profound, durable sense towards Trump and the GOP, and we’re seeing that now, right?

Sheppard: Yeah, I mean, I think that one of the things that you saw in the last election is that when Trump said that he was going to lower prices, voters believed him—despite the fact that the Republican Party does not have a long track record of doing that. But when he said that he was going to violently deport millions of people from the United States, they didn’t, right? And I think that there was this—and they didn’t believe Democrats when they said it either.