The Democratic Tea Party Is Here

In the coming days, weeks, and months, moderate Democrats and their allies in the media will try to convince you that Zohran Mamdani’s improbable victory on Tuesday does not matter. They will say that New York City is not like the rest of the country. A 34-year-old Muslim democratic socialist with little political experience can win the mayoralty there, sure, but could he win anywhere else? Mamdani’s campaign may have been built on a series of tactile, eminently achievable, and frankly small-scale promises—free buses, rent freezes for one million tenants, a housing agenda straight out of Abundance—but they will say it is all a fantasy. They will celebrate when he hits inevitable roadblocks, and when President Trump sends in his goons, some will say “I told you so.”

Make no mistake: They are afraid of Mamdani. But they fear him for the wrong reasons. They are already anticipating millions of mailers featuring his bearded face. Every Republican in the country will tell voters that a vote for any Democrat is, deep down, a vote to turn the nation into Mamdani’s New York City—a vote for socialism, terrorism, and crime. For a party that is doing what it almost always does when it’s out of power—tacking to the right, promising voters less, and running cookie-cutter candidates of little substance—this is a frightening proposition. But it’s not why party leaders and their mouthpieces in the press should really be worried.