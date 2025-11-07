Unraveling Trump Accidentally Blurts Out Secret Plan to Rig 2026

President Trump’s excuses for his party’s losses are getting stranger. He’s now claiming it’s all because Republicans didn’t talk about his accomplishments enough, even though the results dramatically repudiated them. But he knows there’s a problem. Sounding weirdly subdued, he just openly said Republicans should end the filibuster—to pass lots of new laws making voting a whole lot harder. Translation: The GOP’s response to the losses should be rigging the 2026 midterms. Indeed, he also declared that if he gets his way, Democrats will “never obtain power.” Donnie, you’re supposed to say voter suppression is about targeting “fraud,” not about locking the opposition out of power forever! We checked in with Democratic operative Jessica Post, who has extensive experience in state-level races, to see how Trump’s rigging efforts are really going. She discusses the status of his gerrymandering scheme, how that could still be a problem for Democrats, why it conversely might backfire on the GOP, and how Democrats should proceed to thwart Trump’s schemes. Listen to this episode here.