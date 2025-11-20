Transcript: Trump’s Fury at Prices Goes Wild as Crushing New Polls Hit

President Donald Trump (voiceover): We’re also making incredible strides to make America affordable again. That’s a new word that they’re using. Affordability, they talk. They had the worst inflation in history. They had the highest prices in history. The country was going to hell. The only thing that we’re going up in is our stock market, okay? The only price that we really have. I mean, we’re bringing prices down. But they came up with a new word, affordability. And they look at the... We were all about affordability and everyone assumes that that meant that no, their prices were high.

Sargent: So the thing about this is that a lot of costs have gone up under Trump, but more to the point, to a greater degree than usual, Trump’s policies are to blame for what’s happening with prices. Can you explain all that for us and respond to what Trump said there?

Noah: Yes. I mean, this is a guy slapping tariffs on everything, and mostly imposing them on countries, not on goods. And of course that’s going to drive up the price of everything. He is now attempting to reverse the impact on groceries by removing tariffs on a few items like bananas and coffee, which—it was insane ever to put tariffs on bananas and coffee, because the United States does not have a domestic coffee industry or a domestic banana industry. We cannot grow coffee beans or bananas in the United States. So we’re never going to have parity with other countries on that.