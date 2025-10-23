Looking Back on the Trump Stock Market Crash of 2025

This AI bubble was a haunting echo of the radio-stock bubble prior to the 1929 crash: promising technology, premature expectation of quick profits. RCA was the Nvidia of its day. An October 2025 Bank of America survey of global fund managers found that 54 percent of them thought tech stocks overpriced. Even Chat GPT acknowledged the AI bubble.

Another obvious parallel to the Great Depression was President Donald Trump’s reckless tariffs. These brought trade protections to their highest level since Smoot-Hawley, the disastrous tariff Congress imposed eight months after the 1929 crash. The Yale Budget Lab reported that the tariffs cost the average household $2,400 in 2025 and lowered GDP by half a percentage point. But the greatest harm was the heightened level of uncertainty about when and where Trump would impose tariffs. The most visible result was that the number of jobs created each month fell by about 100,000.

Yet another parallel with 1929 was the lack of transparency. The crash prompted President Franklin Roosevelt to create the Securities and Exchange Commission to (among other things) compel extensive disclosures about publicly-traded stocks. But the rise of largely-unregulated private credit and private equity, known collectively as “shadow banking,” made it much harder for the public to assess risk. The collapse of Tricolor Holdings, a subprime auto lender, and First Brands, an auto-parts supplier, both of whose financing was fairly opaque, prompted JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon to observe on October 14, “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more.”