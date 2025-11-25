Transcript: Trump Spiral Worsens as Push to Jail Foes Backfires Badly

So to see us come full circle now to where you have the Defense Secretary actively attacking someone like Mark Kelly, threatening his status in the military, threatening his liberty over something as basic as just reminding folks that they don’t have an obligation to follow illegal orders is alarming. It really is alarming and kind of turns everything on its head, which I’m not sure that nonmilitary listeners will necessarily appreciate or understand.

Sargent: Well, Donald Trump came in over the weekend and exploded in fury at these Democrats over this video. He said, “the traitors that told the military to disobey my orders should be in jail right now. It was sedition at the highest level.” Now that’s nonsense. What the Democrats actually said in the video is that officials are not obliged to obey illegal orders. They were just stating what, as you said before, has become convention for the military and for members of the military, something that they’re all supposed to know in their bones. And by the way, there’s lots and lots of evidence. We detailed it at TNR.com. You can go check that out, that Trump actually has been giving illegal orders, such as with the boat bombing in the Caribbean Sea. There are actually people inside the military have objected to the legality of that, at least one lawyer has. Yet you’ve got Trump raging all weekend about this, amplifying all these attacks on Dems. So here, tell him why you’re so alarmed, David. The investigation of Kelly is kind of another level of corrupt weaponizing of the law against a critic, right?

Kurtz: It is. I think for our topic today, that’s exactly how it fits in—using either the civil justice system through the Justice Department or the military justice system through the Pentagon to retaliate against your enemies. It is the same brand of corruption, if you will. I think what makes this especially alarming is exactly what you said. The context of all of this—the reason they did the video, the reason the Democrats did the video—was because of what’s happening in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific with these lawless attacks that even conservative legal experts have not been able to come up with valid or legitimate defenses of as being lawful.