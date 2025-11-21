Trump’s Angry Tirade Calling for “Death” to Dems Just Backfired Badly

On Thursday, President Trump called for the execution of a number of members of the opposition party. This came after Democratic lawmakers released a powerful video informing military and intelligence officials that they are not obliged to carry out illegal orders from Trump. Then he raged in several ranting tweets that this was “sedition,” punishable by “death.” Democratic leaders forcefully hit back. And White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spun madly in response, struggling to deny that Trump had given illegal orders. In other words, it all backfired badly on Trump by forcing a public conversation about whether Trump actually is giving illegal orders. We talked to Representative Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran herself, who is one of the Democrats in the video. She explains why Democrats needed to do this, why service-members need to know they have support from lawmakers like her, what they’re hearing from inside the military, and why it’s so important to have a big public debate over Trump’s violent lawlessness. Listen to this episode here.