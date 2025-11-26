Transcript: Trump Erupts in Crazed Tirade over 2026 as GOP Panic Grows

And so I think that some people just thought, well, he’s a businessman, he can bring us jobs, he can straighten out the economy. Without thinking too much more about it. And so I think that there were some voters who voted for Trump for that reason, and they’re no longer fooled. They can see now what’s happening.

Sargent: Well, and just to wrap this up, the Affordable Care Act subsidies issue is really the most important place where a lot of these tensions will have to be resolved in one way or another. What are Republicans going to do? Are they going to just not do anything about the ACA subsidy issue and then just take the hit in the midterms because they’re so ideologically opposed to helping people or will they find some kind of way of doing something? What do you think?

Potts: At this point, I think they may just have to not do anything and take the hit because they’re running out of time. Open enrollment for plans that start January 1 ends December 15, which is just a few short weeks away—it’s two or three weeks away, actually. And they really don’t have time to do anything other than just extend the subsidies that already exist. It’s too late for insurers to change their premium prices. It’s probably too late to introduce anything new next year for next year’s plans. I think their choices are either to quickly vote to extend the enhanced subsidies, or to not. I think those are the only two choices available to them. And so I think the answer might be that they’re just not going to do it. A lot of people are going to lose their insurance. A lot of people are going to face really, really high bills if they want to keep it. And that’s what we’re going to see next year.