Why Republicans in Congress Hate Trump’s Health Care Plan

One provision in particular raised their ire: a two-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies that expire at year’s end, albeit with a few strings attached. Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly told Trump that the House GOP was opposed to the idea. “I wasn’t expecting the proposal to be Obamacare-lite,” a House Republican anonymously griped to MS NOW. “I don’t see how a proposal like this has any chance of getting majority Republican support. We need to be focused on health care, but extending Obamacare isn’t even serious.”

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump has not given up his proposal but the details are still in flux. We can be reasonably confident of this much, though: Trump is not going to do a clean extension of the expiring subsidies, as that was not even the case in the plan that he is now presumably watering down to satisfy House Republicans. And that means chaos is assured for Americans who are shopping for—or already have chosen—a 2026 plan in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

“Every day that goes by, there are more people who are looking at their premiums and seeing them doubling, tripling, or more and deciding not to enroll,” said Gideon Lukens, a senior fellow and director of research at the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities. “So damage is being done every day.… There’s really only time to have a clean extension of the enhancements.”