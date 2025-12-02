Trump’s Hold on the GOP Has Never Been Weaker | The New Republic
Video

Trump’s Hold on the GOP Has Never Been Weaker

The Guardian’s Moria Donegan explains why Republican officials feel increasingly comfortable breaking with the president.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Is President Trump a lame duck? Maybe. The president’s sagging approval ratings are emboldening Democrats and even some Republicans to increasingly challenge the president. On the latest edition of Right Now, Moira Donegan, a columnist at The Guardian, lists some of the many reasons why Trump seems diminished politically. She argues that he remains a threat to impose authoritarianism on the United States but faces more constraints than earlier this year.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

