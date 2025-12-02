Trump’s Hold on the GOP Has Never Been Weaker

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Is President Trump a lame duck? Maybe. The president’s sagging approval ratings are emboldening Democrats and even some Republicans to increasingly challenge the president. On the latest edition of Right Now, Moira Donegan, a columnist at The Guardian, lists some of the many reasons why Trump seems diminished politically. She argues that he remains a threat to impose authoritarianism on the United States but faces more constraints than earlier this year.