Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Playing the Long Game

Since the beginning of Trump’s political career in 2015, efforts to turn his appeal into a coherent political program have always been quixotic. Still, the new administration spent much of the year attempting to fuse Trump’s various whims—throwback economic populism in the form of tariffs; authoritarian repression of domestic critics; fascistic efforts to remove immigrants—with older conservative and right-wing aims, namely the promotion of big business and the destruction of the federal government.

If there was a theory in the early stage of Trump’s term, it was that this hybrid administration could move so quickly and with such menace and authority that it could overcome its obvious weaknesses, the principal one being that this is not a particularly popular agenda. Trump was elected not because Americans were eager for a government built in his image but because prices were rising and Democrats had rendered themselves illegitimate by propping up a doddering octogenarian that a clear majority of voters had no faith in. Instead of fulfilling his actual mandate—to bring down prices—Trump and his vassals cloaked themselves in regal power and pretended as though they were infallible.

The result has been a uniform disaster. The Trump administration is finally, half-heartedly turning to issues like health care and the cost of living, but it’s obviously too late. The president and his allies ignored the wellbeing of the nation while pursuing a set of policy goals that were irrelevant to the concerns of their voters, let alone the wider citizenry. They have done so while arrogantly and systematically attacking or alienating anyone who disagrees with them. Now, the party is on the verge of collapse. “More explosive early resignations are coming,” one House Republican told Punchbowl News about the mood within their caucus. “It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”