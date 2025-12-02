Transcript: Trump Press Sec Loses Plot as Boat Bombing Scandal Worsens

Rubin: Well, first of all, if I were his lawyer, I would tell him to take the Fifth because he is in very serious legal jeopardy. And I suspect that either he or his lawyer or the Pentagon is not going to allow him to testify because they have a firm understanding of exactly what the problem is. Now, there is, of course, a whole nother level of liability here. Not only did the admiral undertake an illegal order, he was not the one who pushed the button. There were people below him who did that. So is he really trying to slough off responsibility on people junior to him? Is that really what they’re going to do? They’re going to give some low-level guy the responsibility for this? Well, I think that’s not going to work either. And I do not know, but I suspect that the information that the Post reported must have come from within the Pentagon and within the chain of command. Who else would have known about this? By the way, it’s very telling that they edited the video. If there was nothing wrong with this, if it was perfectly legal, why did they edit out that part? That is what we call consciousness of guilt.

Sargent: Well, Jen, I want to ask you about that because as far as I can tell, even if you accept what the White House has said thus far about this—what Karoline Leavitt has said thus far—it still appears that the second strike happened. Leavitt admits that. And as far as I can tell from the reporting and the totality of the public comments on this, there is video of the two men getting blown apart in the water, right? That exists. So at some point, the fact that that happened needs to face some kind of accountability, and the White House is sort of skirting their way around it. I don’t understand where this ends up, right? This happened. Isn’t that the essence of this? The two men were blown apart in the water.

Rubin: It did. And if everything was hunky-dory, why didn’t we see that when they released the original video? Why did they conceal that until now? So I think they need to answer that question. And I think the members of the Armed Services committees, both the House and the Senate, on a bipartisan basis, which have agreed to interview and to investigate this matter, need to understand—and I think they do understand because that’s why they’re on the Armed Services Committee—the severity of this, the seriousness of this. And remember, Donald Trump has a special place in his heart for war crimes. Do you remember that he pardoned individuals who were convicted of war crimes? Donald Trump and his trusty secretary seem to think that the sign of the warrior ethos, the sign of being a tough guy, means that you violate domestic law, international law, that you “kill them all.” That this is somehow what our military is about. This has never been what our military is about. And if we go down this road, then we really are no better than the heinous regimes of the past. I do not think they’re going to get very far with this argument, and someone is going to get thrown under the bus. It’s either going to be Bradley or Hegseth. And if Hegseth insists on saying he never told the admiral to do this, I think it will be a nanosecond before the admiral turns around and says, Yes, you did. And here’s the evidence.