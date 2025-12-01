Trump Boat Bombings Suddenly on Shakier Ground as Damning Info Emerges

Unnervingly, the Post says Bradley ordered the second strike because the survivors were “legitimate targets,” as they could “theoretically call other traffickers to retrieve them and their cargo.” But Goldsmith notes that this would not be an adequate rationale in the face of the laws of war, which the Defense Department binds itself to, and Bradley’s highest duty, says Goldsmith, would have been to refuse to kill the two men regardless of what Hegseth ordered. So hearing from Bradley is essential.

Hegseth, as noted above, denies giving such a spoken order. Perhaps. But even if so, if this report is correct in its other particulars, the live drone feed does in fact show the survivors clinging to the wrecked boat and then getting “blown apart in the water.” So Bradley can be pressed to explain why this happened and what, precisely, Hegseth’s orders were.

There are many more lines of inquiry here. Smith tells me that he will push for public release of a Justice Department memo that purportedly details out a legal justification for the strikes. Experts see the legal case as extremely weak, as it appears to grant Trump unilateral authority to execute civilians who aren’t engaged in an act of war against the United States in any sense. That memo also seeks to preemptively declare that those who carry out these strikes have legal immunity, which some legal types see as a tacit admission of potential legal vulnerability.