The Radical Honesty of Trump’s Racist New Asylum Policy

Noem’s post is part of a desperate scramble by the Trump administration, as it attempts to move on from the inconvenient facts around last week’s shooting in the nation’s capital. Last Wednesday, an Afghan immigrant who worked alongside the CIA in the Afghanistan War, and who had been granted asylum in April, allegedly shot two National Guardsmen as they were patrolling the city, killing one and wounding the other. The accused was also shot, and in a virtual court hearing from his hospital bed on Tuesday, he pleaded “not guilty” to one charge of first degree murder.

The National Guard would not have been on the streets in Washington in the first place had the administration not ordered them there as a political stunt in August, claiming they would fight a “crime emergency.” (Trump said nonsensically on Tuesday that, thanks to him and those he deployed, Washington now had “no murders.”) But Trump, Noem, and other strident anti-immigrant administration figures like Stephen Miller have spent the last week using this tragedy to promote anti-immigration sentiment among the public. The day after the shooting, Trump announced that the administration would review all green cards for every immigrant from a “country of concern.” On Friday, it stopped processing all visa applications from Afghanistan, as well as ordering immigration officials to stop approving, denying, or closing open asylum applications from Afghanistan. And on Tuesday, it elaborated on the travel ban Noem had teased, stating it would bar people from at least 30 countries from entering the U.S.

On Sunday, the administration’s narrative began to crumple on Meet the Press. When asked what the federal government knew about the alleged shooter’s motive, Noem said that they “believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country.” But having no additional evidence about him, she wandered far afield from his case. “We do know that we will never allow this to continue to happen in our country,” Noem promised. Vaguely, she referred to “individuals who came to our country, that were unvetted by Joe Biden, allowed to run free and loose,” who would be “brought to justice” and “returned” if they “aren’t here for the purposes of being an American.”