Transcript: Trump White House Rages at Pop Star Who Nailed MAGA “Evil”

Waldman: I really don’t think so. And I don’t want to say there’s going to be a return to normalcy. I think that would be naïve. But one of the things that Trump offered his movement was that if you’re really hardcore MAGA, it’s fun and they want to make it fun. It’s got its own merch. It’s got this kind of excitement. Trump makes a lot of jokes, and there is a kind of a liberatory thrill in not having to feel like you’re constrained by the norms of society anymore. And if you want to let your bigotry have full rein, then you can do that. And it feels exciting to do that. And there was always a kind of element of fun that drew people into Trump’s movement. And that was always a minority of people.

The other thing is that it really does rely on his particular brand of charisma. Like, there’s nothing fun about JD Vance. I don’t think there’s anybody else who kind of captures that spirit in the way Trump does. As much as liberals like you and me might dislike him, he is compelling and he does attract people. And I just don’t see who else can kind of duplicate that. And we’ve seen figures like Ron DeSantis try to offer Trumpism with sort of a different face. And it just never worked because they’re not the same kind of politician, the same kind of character that he is. So it has to be something different. I don’t know what it’s going to be, but it’s got to be something different.

Sargent: Trump really is one of the most charismatic politicians in modern times. He's up there with Barack Obama, but in his own twisted, crazy way. He's a deep, really seriously talented politician, and he knows how to talk to all these disgusting impulses in people. Paul Waldman, always great to talk to you, man.