Anne Lamott’s Battle Against Writer’s Block

Bird by Bird is not that kind of sacred text for me. Still, it has reassured me by taking for granted that psychological barriers are a common part of the writing process and can be overcome. And it has helped me set aside impossible standards long enough to get some writing done.

What sets Anne Lamott apart from most other writing guides is her insistence on writing’s inherent grotesque indignity.

Anne Lamott didn’t invent rough drafts, of course. Nor did she invent writing instruction as religion-infused self-help. She was writing in a long tradition of books that blend writing advice, life advice, and spirituality, including Brenda Ueland’s If You Want to Write, Natalie Goldberg’s Writing Down the Bones, Annie Dillard’s The Writing Life, and Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way. In recent years, Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic and Suleika Jouad’s The Book of Alchemy have developed the mystical aspects of this genre, while Jami Attenberg’s 1000 Words is a new riff on the down-to-earth, just-do-it, butt-in-chair approach.



What sets Lamott apart from most of these writers is her insistence on writing’s inherent grotesque indignity. Ueland promises to take the pain out of the writing process, Dillard often makes it look glamorous, but Lamott insists it will always be at least somewhat ugly and embarrassing.



She also has a gift for catchy phrases, offbeat metaphors, and practical writing exercises that amounts to a kind of pedagogical genius. When I asked some writers and writing teachers about Bird by Bird, I got a slew of positive responses. Pooja published an essay based on the “School Lunches” prompt. Alex Marzano-Lesnevich frequently uses the “One-Inch Picture Frame” exercise and also imagines “making naysayers really tiny and plopping them into a jar (with air holes).” Similarly, Catherine Osborne still thinks about “Radio KFKD,” the imaginary radio station that plays in your ear all day telling you how much you suck. (You have to learn to turn it down.) Several teachers reported that whenever they assign the “Shitty First Drafts” chapter of Bird by Bird, students say it’s their favorite thing they read all semester.



It’s clear that Bird by Bird holds up as a set of practical aphorisms and discrete chapters, but does it hold up as a book?



Rereading Bird by Bird now, it’s clear that some things haven’t aged well. Lamott’s jokes about how she has to be a writer because otherwise she’d be totally unemployable are grating in an economy where even prolific published writers have to support themselves with nonwriting jobs. Her eye-rolling exasperation with students who ask her how to get published feels mean-spirited too when opportunities are so scarce for newcomers and have come comparatively easily to her; she is a nepo baby who grew up watching her father write and inherited his agent. The least she could do is to try to open the door for writers without those advantages, and to take their ambition seriously.