Gavin Newsom’s Struggle for Everyman Cred

Politics are incidental here but certainly not absent. What role they play in the personal narrative is not flattering. Newsom reveals little but reels off what feels like a checklist of accomplishments across his career, from his election as San Francisco supervisor to mayor, to lieutenant governor of California, to governor. When he does slip and reveal something about what he actually believes, it’s unfortunate. He seems proud of having made progress, as he sees it, with homelessness in San Francisco, telling us he makes no apologies for his belief that the problem requires both “the carrot and the stick.” This is a reference to Proposition N (2002), which cut cash assistance to the homeless and redirected funds directly to housing to prevent the money being spent on drugs. What effect this had on the homeless we have no idea, because it isn’t relevant to his narrative. In his own words, the big lesson he learned from Prop N was that it passed with 60 percent of the vote, “burnishing my credentials for a run at higher office.” What a strange thing to say, out loud and not under torture, about a measure significantly impacting the lives of thousands of the most vulnerable people in society. It ultimately “brought home the lesson that it was better to be aligned with the people than with the pundits.” Which pundits are bleeding-heart advocates for the homeless? Who can say? Newsom certainly doesn’t.

As governor-elect in 2018, in the waning days of Newsom’s lieutenant governorship under the same Jerry Brown who was pals with Dad Newsom, we get an inevitable tale of meeting Donald Trump, whose election in 2016 brought him to the conclusion that “dealing with a man of (Trump’s) makeup would require a subtler set of skills—and a determined focus on issues.” At this point, I had to consciously remind myself that this man wrote this book with the apparent intent to burnish his image (which, in a sensational pivot, is currently built on his skill at mocking Trump in the most base but often effective terms on social media).

At the same time, Newsom has proven disturbingly accommodating to creatures from MAGA world and the far right besides Trump. He fawned over Charlie Kirk and invites guests like Steve Bannon and Ben Shapiro on to his podcast, This Is Gavin Newsom. It would be bad enough simply to give such people a platform, but the purpose of having them on is often to agree with them. Hosting the far right and then agreeing that it’s “deeply unfair” to allow transgender girls to play competitive sports and proclaiming proudly that “I’m glad we’ve established that we do cooperate with ICE in California” is not a good look from someone trying to position himself as the politician with the guts to oppose Trump. Does he actually oppose the things Trump believes and stands for or merely the oafish villain Trump represents in the abstract? That’s an important distinction Newsom seems uninterested in making.