Angry Trump Unravels over 2026 Woes as GOP Panic Grows: “Flashing Red”

Democrats are running in the 2026 midterms on “affordability.” This week, Trump unleashed several angry, wild-eyed rants about their “affordability” message. In one, he raged that it’s a “con job.” In another, he seethed that it’s a “Democrat scam.” He’s angry because these attacks are working, and because he knows it means the GOP’s midterm woes are getting worse. And right on cue, in this week’s special election in a deep red Tennessee House district that Republicans won, the vote shifted 13 points to the left relative to 2024. That shocked Republicans into a panic: Representative Elise Stefanik openly fretted that Republicans are “underperforming.” Senator Ted Cruz urged Republicans to sound the “alarm.” And a senior GOP strategist called the result a “flashing red light warning.” We talked to Amanda Litman, the president of Run for Something, which is recruiting candidates across the country. She digs into the election outcome to explain why its good news, details how Democrats can keep momentum going through 2026, and reflects on what could still go wrong. Listen to this episode here.