Transcript: Indiana Republicans Could Block Trump’s Gerrymandering

Indiana currently has two of its nine members of the House who are Democrats. It’s a Republican state, but two of nine is significant compared to what they’re trying to push for, which is to redraw the maps so that all nine members would be Republicans. And last week, the Indiana House passed a proposal that would change the districts and draw the maps. It’s now being sent to the Senate. Andrea is in the Senate, so we’re going to talk about the Senate process. Unfortunately, only 10 of the 50 members are Democrats in the Indiana Senate, so you’ll need some Republicans to join this cause.

But there are some Republicans in the Indiana State Senate who are wary of Trump and wary of redrawing the map. So let’s talk about this a little bit. Welcome. Thanks for coming.

State Senator Andrea Hunley: Thank you so much for having me. I’m so excited to be here, and I hate to start with a correction, but Perry, I’ve got to give you one right off the top, which is that Indiana is not a Republican state.