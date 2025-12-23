What a Real DNC “Autopsy” of the 2024 Election Would Say | The New Republic
Right Now With Perry Bacon
What a Real DNC “Autopsy” of the 2024 Election Would Say

TNR’s Monica Potts argues that Democrats shouldn’t focus on winning the working class or any specific bloc, but instead be “loud” on a few issues that resonate with the entire electorate.

There’s a lot of commentary that Democrats are declining with the “working class.” Those analyses are usually grounded in declining Democratic support among voters without four-year degrees, particularly whites. But in the latest edition of Right Now, TNR’s Monica Potts explains why working class and college-educated should not be treated as synonyms. Many fairly well-off Americans, particularly those living in rural areas and over 65, don’t have degrees. And some with degrees, particularly in urban areas, struggle to afford basic necessities. Potts argues that the Democrats lost in 2024 largely because of worldwide anti-incumbent sentiment. The path back for Democrats, she argues, isn’t by fixating on the working class or any other bloc of the electorate. Instead, the key is the party finding a few issues to be “loud” about, ensuring those themes reach occasional voters and people who don’t pay much attention to politics.

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

