Transcript: MTG Humiliates Trump over Reiner as MAGA Crackup Worsens

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies. Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy, especially when it ends in murder.

Alex, that was very sensitively handled by Greene, even though she doesn’t directly criticize Trump. It stands as a forceful takedown of him just by virtue of the contrast she drew with him. You’ve been writing about her. What do you see going on with this in particular?

Shephard: Yeah, it sort of is like, you do not, under any circumstance, have to hand it to Marjorie Taylor Greene. But it’s a very, very good statement. There’s nothing to argue with it. She rightly understands, as you said earlier, that Trump doesn’t actually care about this movement that he leads or its stated priorities.

Greene sees the president for what he is, which is a lame duck that not only most of the country but a lot of Republican voters are just sort of disgusted by or tuning out, and is taking every opportunity she can, not just to take a shot at him but to take those shots in really targeted ways—to go after Trump for being indecent and for being not focused on the regular needs of voters or regular people. And I think that what we’ve seen from her over the last few months is, I think, a really pretty effective and brutal takedown of this president as somebody who is fundamentally disconnected from reality.