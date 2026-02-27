Why Crockett v. Talarico Has Come Down to the Wire in Texas

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

In Texas next week, Representative Jasmine Crockett and Texas state Representative James Talarico are facing off in a U.S. Senate primary that has drawn national attention. Polls show a very tight race. On the Republican side, incumbent Senator John Cornyn is struggling to hold off Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. And in a U.S. House primary, longtime Representative Al Green could be knocked off by a Democratic challenger. Justin Miller, political editor for the Texas Observer, breaks down those races in the latest edition of Right Now. Miller argues that Talarico is benefiting from the perception that he has a better chance in a general election than Crockett. In the GOP side, Paxton is considered more of a MAGA Republican than Cornyn, a key advantage in a GOP primary, says Miller.