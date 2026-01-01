America Is Still Living in the Backlash to Obama’s Presidency | The New Republic
America Is Still Living in the Backlash to Obama’s Presidency

Political scientist Julia Azari argues that Trump, like Andrew Johnson and Richard Nixon before him, became president in part because of white backlash against the pro-Black accomplishments of his predecessor.

President Trump’s political rise came because of a white backlash against Barack Obama, says Julia Azari, a political scientist at Marquette University. She argues Trump’s circumstances are similar to Andrew Johnson and Richard Nixon, two other presidents whose predecessors made major advances for African-Americans. (Andrew Johnson succeeded Lincoln; Nixon succeeded Lyndon Johnson.) That’s the argument of her new book “Backlash Presidents.”  Combatting Trumpism, Azari argues, requires recognizing the racial nature of his support. In the cases of Johnson, Nixon, and Trump, American democracy declined in part because of that white backlash, so fighting MAGA will involve fighting anti-Black racism. 

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

