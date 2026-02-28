Why Trump Decided to Attack Iran Right Now—and What His Endgame Is

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

The United States and Israel started a military offensive in Iran on Saturday morning. Iran then launched retaliatory strikes. Elizabeth Saunders, a political scientist at Columbia University who studies U.S. foreign policy, and Kian Tajbakhsh, a New York University international relations professor, discussed these military actions and their potential implications for the United States, Iran, Israel, and the world overall in the latest edition of Right Now.